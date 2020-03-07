25. Spieltag: Elf des Spieltags 25. Spieltag: Elf des Spieltags Foto: dpa/Rolf Vennenbernd Das ist die Mannschaft des 25. Bundesliga-Spieltags. 25. Spieltag: Elf des Spieltags Foto: dpa/Bernd Thissen Tor Romand Bürki (Borussia Dortmund) 25. Spieltag: Elf des Spieltags Foto: dpa/Guido Kirchner Abwehr Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) 25. Spieltag: Elf des Spieltags Foto: dpa/Swen Pförtner John Brooks (VfL Wolfsburg) 25. Spieltag: Elf des Spieltags Foto: dpa/David Inderlied Jean-Clair Todibo (FC Schalke 04) 25. Spieltag: Elf des Spieltags Foto: dpa/David Inderlied Dominique Heintz (SC Freiburg) 25. Spieltag: Elf des Spieltags Foto: dpa/Patrick Seeger Mittelfeld Christian Günter (SC Freiburg) 25. Spieltag: Elf des Spieltags Foto: dpa/Rolf Vennenbernd Paulinho (Bayer Leverkusen) 25. Spieltag: Elf des Spieltags Foto: dpa/Rolf Vennenbernd Karim Bellarabi (Bayer Leverkusen) 25. Spieltag: Elf des Spieltags Foto: dpa/Jan Woitas Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) 25. Spieltag: Elf des Spieltags Foto: AFP/RONNY HARTMANN Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen) 25. Spieltag: Elf des Spieltags Foto: dpa/Soeren Stache Angriff Matheus Cunha (Hertha BSC) Auch interessant Bundesliga 19/20 : 14. Spieltag: Elf des Tages Übersicht : Rekord-Zugänge von Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga : Leverkusen - Dortmund: die Bilder des Spiels Bundesliga 19/20 : 22. Spieltag: Elf des Spieltags zurück weiter