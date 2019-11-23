12. Spieltag: Elf des Spieltags 12. Spieltag: Elf des Spieltags Foto: AP/Martin Meissner Die bislang elf besten Spieler des 12. Spieltages. In Klammern die Anzahl der Nominierungen für die jeweilige Mannschaft des Spieltags. 12. Spieltag: Elf des Spieltags Foto: dpa/Torsten Silz TOR: Gikiewicz/Union Berlin 12. Spieltag: Elf des Spieltags Foto: dpa/Patrick Seeger ABWEHR: Koch/SC Freiburg (2) 12. Spieltag: Elf des Spieltags Foto: dpa/Tom Weller Subotic/Union Berlin 12. Spieltag: Elf des Spieltags Foto: dpa/Bernd Thissen Kabak/Schalke 04 12. Spieltag: Elf des Spieltags Foto: dpa/David Inderlied MITTELFELD Pröger/SC Paderborn (2) 12. Spieltag: Elf des Spieltags Foto: Norbert Schmidt/Imago Images/Norbert SCHMIDT;via www.imago-images.de Diaby/Bayer Leverkusen 12. Spieltag: Elf des Spieltags Foto: dpa/Federico Gambarini Kimmich/Bayern München (2) 12. Spieltag: Elf des Spieltags Foto: dpa/Carmen Jaspersen Harit/Schalke 04 (3) 12. Spieltag: Elf des Spieltags Foto: dpa/Peter Steffen Arnold/VfL Wolfsburg 12. Spieltag: Elf des Spieltags Foto: AFP/INA FASSBENDER ANGRIFF Mamba/SC Paderborn 12. Spieltag: Elf des Spieltags Foto: AP/Martin Meissner Gnabry/Bayern München (2) Auch interessant Bundesliga 19/20 : 9. Spieltag: Elf des Tages Bundesliga 19/20 : 3. Spieltag: Elf des Spieltags Bundesliga 19/20 : 11. Spieltag: Elf des Spieltags Bundesliga 2019/20 : 6. Spieltag: Elf des Tages zurück weiter