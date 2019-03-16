Bundesliga 18/19: Hertha - Dortmund: die Bilder des Spiels

Hertha - Dortmund: die Bilder des Spiels Hertha - Dortmund: die Bilder des Spiels Foto: dpa/Soeren Stache Herbstmeister Borussia Dortmund hat im Fernduell mit Bayern München vorgelegt und zumindest bis Sonntagabend wieder die Tabellenführung der Fußball-Bundesliga übernommen. Hertha - Dortmund: die Bilder des Spiels Foto: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE Am Samstag erkämpften sich die ohne die verletzten Mario Götze, Paco Alcacer und Axel Witsel angetretenen Westfalen ein 3:2 (1:2) bei Hertha BSC. Hertha - Dortmund: die Bilder des Spiels Foto: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE Das Siegtor erzielte Marco Reus (90.+2). Der FC Bayern hat am Sonntag (18.00 Uhr/Sky) gegen den FSV Mainz 05 Heimrecht. Hertha - Dortmund: die Bilder des Spiels Foto: AP/Michael Sohn Sehen Sie im Folgenden weitere Bilder. Hertha - Dortmund: die Bilder des Spiels Foto: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE Hertha - Dortmund: die Bilder des Spiels Foto: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE Hertha - Dortmund: die Bilder des Spiels Foto: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE Hertha - Dortmund: die Bilder des Spiels Foto: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE Hertha - Dortmund: die Bilder des Spiels Foto: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE Hertha - Dortmund: die Bilder des Spiels Foto: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE Hertha - Dortmund: die Bilder des Spiels Foto: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE Die Bilder des Spiels. Hertha - Dortmund: die Bilder des Spiels Foto: dpa/Soeren Stache Hertha - Dortmund: die Bilder des Spiels Foto: AP/Michael Sohn Hertha - Dortmund: die Bilder des Spiels Foto: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE Hertha - Dortmund: die Bilder des Spiels Foto: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE Hertha - Dortmund: die Bilder des Spiels Foto: AP/Michael Sohn Hertha - Dortmund: die Bilder des Spiels Foto: AP/Michael Sohn Hertha - Dortmund: die Bilder des Spiels Foto: AP/Michael Sohn Hertha - Dortmund: die Bilder des Spiels Foto: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE Hertha - Dortmund: die Bilder des Spiels Foto: AFP/TOBIAS SCHWARZ Hertha - Dortmund: die Bilder des Spiels Foto: AP/Michael Sohn Hertha - Dortmund: die Bilder des Spiels Foto: AFP/TOBIAS SCHWARZ Hertha - Dortmund: die Bilder des Spiels Foto: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE Hertha - Dortmund: die Bilder des Spiels Foto: AFP/TOBIAS SCHWARZ Hertha - Dortmund: die Bilder des Spiels Foto: AFP/TOBIAS SCHWARZ Hertha - Dortmund: die Bilder des Spiels Foto: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE Hertha - Dortmund: die Bilder des Spiels Foto: AFP/TOBIAS SCHWARZ Hertha - Dortmund: die Bilder des Spiels Foto: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE Hertha - Dortmund: die Bilder des Spiels Foto: AFP/TOBIAS SCHWARZ Hertha - Dortmund: die Bilder des Spiels Foto: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE Hertha - Dortmund: die Bilder des Spiels Foto: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE Hertha - Dortmund: die Bilder des Spiels Foto: AFP/TOBIAS SCHWARZ Hertha - Dortmund: die Bilder des Spiels Foto: AFP/TOBIAS SCHWARZ Hertha - Dortmund: die Bilder des Spiels Foto: AFP/TOBIAS SCHWARZ Hertha - Dortmund: die Bilder des Spiels Foto: AP/Michael Sohn Hertha - Dortmund: die Bilder des Spiels Foto: AFP/TOBIAS SCHWARZ Hertha - Dortmund: die Bilder des Spiels Foto: AFP/TOBIAS SCHWARZ Auch interessant Bundesliga 18/19 : FC Bayern - Hertha BSC: Bilder des Spiels Bundesliga 18/19 : Dortmund - Stuttgart: die Bilder des Spiels Bundesliga 18/19 : Dortmund - Bayer 04: Bilder des Spiels Bundesliga 18/19 : Borussia - Bayern: die Bilder des Spiels zurück weiter