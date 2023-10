Sex, Drogen, Atomkraft Die verrücktesten Trikotsponsoren im deutschen Fußball

#TrikotOfTheDay 271 - For two years in their long history, Borussia Dortmund had a lion as the club badge. That was the logo of Samson cigarettes, who sponsored them in 76/77 and 77/78. At first only the letters were used, the lion came later. Erima kits also used in 77/78. pic.twitter.com/X2AFoWye1T