Borussias Marktwerte Das sind die wertvollsten Gladbach-Profis
Das Portal „transfermarkt.de“ veröffentlicht geschätzte Marktwerte. Das sind die Marktwerte aller Spieler im Profikader von Borussia Mönchengladbach. (Letztes Update: 27. März 2024)
Tobias Sippel: 0,3 Millionen Euro (vorher 0,3 Millionen Euro)
Shio Fukuda: 0,3 Millionen Euro (vorher 0,15 Millionen Euro)
Tony Jantschke: 0,4 Millionen Euro (vorher 0,4 Millionen Euro)
Simon Walde: 0,5 Millionen Euro (vorher 0,5 Millionen Euro)
Lukas Ullrich: 0,75 Millionen Euro (vorher 0,75 Millionen Euro)
Jan Olschowsky: 0,8 Millionen Euro (vorher 0,8 Millionen Euro)
Patrick Herrmann: 1 Million Euro (vorher 1 Million Euro)
Grant-Leon Ranos: 1 Million Euro (vorher 1 Million Euro)
Moritz Nicolas: 2 Millionen Euro (vorher 1,5 Millionen Euro)
Fabio Chiarodia: 2 Millionen Euro (vorher 2 Millionen Euro)
Christoph Kramer: 2 Millionen Euro (vorher 2 Millionen Euro)
Stefan Lainer: 3 Millionen Euro (vorher 3 Millionen Euro)
Marvin Friedrich: 3,5 Millionen Euro (vorher 3,5 Millionen Euro)
Robin Hack: 4,5 Millionen Euro (vorher 3 Millionen Euro)
Nathan Ngoumou: 5 Millionen Euro (vorher 5 Millionen Euro)
Jordan: 6 Millionen Euro (vorher 6 Millionen Euro)
Jonas Omlin: 7 Millionen Euro (vorher 9 Millionen Euro)
Alassane Plea: 8 Millionen Euro (vorher 8 Millionen Euro)
Florian Neuhaus: 9 Millionen Euro (vorher 9 Millionen Euro)
Julian Weigl: 10 Millionen Euro (vorher 10 Millionen Euro)
Rocco Reitz: 10 Millionen Euro (vorher 10 Millionen Euro)
Luca Netz: 10 Millionen Euro (vorher 10 Millionen Euro)
Tomas Cvancara: 10 Millionen Euro (vorher 12 Millionen Euro)
Nico Elvedi: 10 Millionen Euro (vorher 14 Millionen Euro)
Franck Honorat: 12 Millionen Euro (vorher 12 Millionen Euro)
Joe Scally: 12 Millionen Euro (vorher 12 Millionen Euro)
Maximilian Wöber: 14 Millionen Euro (vorher 14 Millionen Euro)
Ko Itakura: 15 Millionen Euro (vorher 15 Millionen Euro)
Manu Koné: 25 Millionen Euro (vorher 35 Millionen Euro)