Borussias Marktwerte Das sind die wertvollsten Gladbach-Profis
Das Portal „transfermarkt.de“ veröffentlicht geschätzte Marktwerte der Bundesliga-Spieler. Nach dem neuesten Update gibt es einen neuen Spitzenreiter. Das sind alle Borussen mit einem Marktwert von mindestens vier Millionen Euro. (Letztes Update: 23. Dezember 2022)
Marcus Thuram: 32 Millionen Euro (vorher 30 Millionen Euro)
Manu Koné: 25 Millionen Euro (vorher 25 Millionen Euro)
Florian Neuhaus: 20 Millionen Euro (vorher 20 Millionen Euro)
Nico Elvedi: 20 Millionen Euro (vorher 18 Millionen Euro)
Ramy Bensebaini: 20 Millionen Euro (vorher 17 Millionen Euro)
Julian Weigl: 15 Millionen Euro (vorher 15 Millionen Euro)
Alassane Plea: 15 Millionen Euro (vorher 15 Millionen Euro)
Jonas Hofmann: 13 Millionen Euro (vorher 13 Millionen Euro)
Ko Itakura: 12 Millionen Euro (vorher 7,5 Millionen Euro)
Joe Scally: 12 Millionen Euro (vorher 8 Millionen Euro)
Marvin Friedrich: 8 Millionen Euro (vorher 8 Millionen Euro)
Nathan Ngoumou: 7 Millionen Euro (vorher 7 Millionen Euro)
Luca Netz: 6,5 Millionen Euro (vorher 6,5 Millionen Euro)
Yann Sommer: 5 Millionen Euro (vorher 5 Millionen Euro)
Stefan Lainer: 4,5 Millionen Euro (vorher 4,5 Millionen Euro)
Hannes Wolf: 5 Millionen Euro (vorher 5 Millionen Euro)