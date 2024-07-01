Borussias Marktwerte Das sind die wertvollsten Gladbach-Profis
Das Portal „transfermarkt.de“ veröffentlicht regelmäßig geschätzte Marktwerte. Wir zeigen die Werte aller Spieler im Profikader von Borussia Mönchengladbach.
Zunächst werfen wir noch ein Blick auf die Marktwertentwicklung des Kaders in den vergangenen Jahren.
Höchster Teamwert: 346,4 Mio. Euro (01.03.2021)
Aktueller Teamwert: 164,7 Mio. Euro (01.07.2024)
Tobias Sippel: 0,3 Millionen Euro (vorher 0,3 Millionen Euro)
Shio Fukuda: 0,3 Millionen Euro (vorher 0,15 Millionen Euro)
Simon Walde: 0,5 Millionen Euro (vorher 0,5 Millionen Euro)
Jan Olschowsky: 0,6 Millionen Euro (vorher 0,8 Millionen Euro)
Lukas Ullrich: 0,75 Millionen Euro (vorher 0,75 Millionen Euro)
Grant-Leon Ranos: 1 Million Euro (vorher 1 Million Euro)
Christoph Kramer: 1,7 Millionen Euro (vorher 2 Millionen Euro)
Fabio Chiarodia: 2 Millionen Euro (vorher 2 Millionen Euro)
Moritz Nicolas: 2,5 Millionen Euro (vorher 2 Millionen Euro)
Stefan Lainer: 2,5 Millionen Euro (vorher 3 Millionen Euro)
Philipp Sander: 3 Millionen Euro
Marvin Friedrich: 3,5 Millionen Euro (vorher 3,5 Millionen Euro)
Nathan Ngoumou: 5 Millionen Euro (vorher 5 Millionen Euro)
Kevin Stöger: 5 Millionen Euro
Tim Kleindienst: 6 Millionen Euro
Julian Weigl: 6 Millionen Euro (vorher 10 Millionen Euro)
Jonas Omlin: 6 Millionen Euro (vorher 7 Millionen Euro)
Florian Neuhaus: 7 Millionen Euro (vorher 9 Millionen Euro)
Alassane Plea: 7 Millionen Euro (vorher 8 Millionen Euro)
Robin Hack: 8 Millionen Euro (vorher 4,5 Millionen Euro)
Tomas Cvancara: 8 Millionen Euro (vorher 10 Millionen Euro)
Rocco Reitz: 10 Millionen Euro (vorher 10 Millionen Euro)
Joe Scally: 10 Millionen Euro (vorher 12 Millionen Euro)
Luca Netz: 10 Millionen Euro (vorher 10 Millionen Euro)
Nico Elvedi: 10 Millionen Euro (vorher 14 Millionen Euro)
Franck Honorat: 12 Millionen Euro (vorher 12 Millionen Euro)
Ko Itakura: 12 Millionen Euro (vorher 15 Millionen Euro)
Manu Koné: 20 Millionen Euro (vorher 25 Millionen Euro)