Doppel-Foto bei Instagram : Gladbachs Hofmann hat eine neue Freundin

Düsseldorf Sportlich läuft es bei Jonas Hofmann schon lange. Das private Glück kann damit ganz offensichtlich mithalten. Wer die neue Freundin des Gladbach-Profis ist und wie die Kollegen ihn mit den verliebten Instagram-Posts aufziehen.

Sportlich ist das Jahr 2021 das beste in Jonas Hofmanns Laufbahn. Erst stellte er mit sechs Saisontoren in der Bundesliga einen persönlichen Torrekord auf, bei der Derby-Niederlage in Köln verbesserte er den bereits mit dem siebten Treffer im zwölften Einsatz. Hinzu kommen die EM-Nominierung im Sommer und der Stammplatz unter Bundestrainer Hansi Flick. Wer hätte noch vor einiger Zeit gedacht, dass Hofmann mal zehn Länderspiele absolvieren würde?