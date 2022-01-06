  1. Sport
  2. Fußball
  3. Borussia Mönchengladbach
  4. Fohlenfutter

Borussia Mönchengladbach: Transfer von Jamil Najjar von Hertha BSC angeblich perfekt

„Bild“-Bericht : Borussia soll das nächste Hertha-Talent verpflichtet haben

Borussia Mönchengladbach: Ablösefreie Transfer-Kandidaten für 2022
27 Bilder Diese ablösefreien Spieler könnte Borussia im Sommer holen Foto: AFP/ODD ANDERSEN

Liveblog Mönchengladbach Borussia Mönchengladbach hat sich nach Luca Netz offenbar die Dienste des nächsten Hertha-Talents gesichert. Demnach soll Innenverteidiger Jamil Najjar an den Niederrhein wechseln. Für Max Eberl und Borussia wäre der 18-Jährige ein Transfer für die Zukunft.

  • Alles Wichtige zum Nachlesen gibt es im Fohlenfutter.

Erhalten Sie die wichtigsten Nachrichten rund um Ihren Verein per Push-Nachricht auf Ihr Smartphone – ganz einfach mit unserer App. Jetzt herunterladen und anmelden!

  • 1/6/22 2:34 PM
  • 1/6/22 12:51 PM
  • 1/6/22 10:18 AM
  • 1/6/22 9:06 AM
  • 1/6/22 6:00 AM
  • 1/5/22 4:40 PM
  • 1/5/22 3:43 PM
  • 1/5/22 2:42 PM
  • 1/5/22 10:12 AM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software