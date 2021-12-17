Bundesliga-Spielplan : Borussia kennt nun die genauen Termine bis Bochum

Foto: dpa/Jan Woitas 13 Bilder So könnte Borussias Startelf gegen Hoffenheim aussehen

Liveblog Mönchengladbach Die Deutsche Fußball Liga (DFL) hat am Freitag die nächsten Spiele zeitgenau angesetzt. Borussia Mönchengladbach misst sich sonntags mit dem BVB, zum VfL Bochum geht es am Freitagabend. Die Termine in der Übersicht.

Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Alles Wichtige zum Nachlesen gibt es im Fohlenfutter.