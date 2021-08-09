9. August 2021 um 23:01 Uhr
Zwei Matchwinner gegen Lautern
:
Beste Noten für Stindl und Sommer
Überzeugte gegen Kaiserlautern: Yann Sommer.
Foto: dpa/Uwe Anspach
Liveblog Mönchengladbach Der eine hielt bei Lauterns bester Chance glänzend, der andere sorgte für den Siegtreffer. Dementsprechend sind Lars Stindl und Yann Sommer auch unsere Notenbesten beim Pokalspiel in Lautern.
Alles Wichtige zum Nachlesen gibt es im Fohlenfutter.
<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>