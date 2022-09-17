  1. Sport
Borussia Mönchengladbach: Jonas Hofmann mit Bestnote gegen Leipzig

RP-Noten zum 3:0 gegen Leipzig : Eine glatte 1 und ganz oft die Note 2 für die Borussen

Einzelkritik Borussia Mönchengladbach - RB Leipzig: Noten zum Spiel
18 Bilder Borussia - RB Leipzig: die Fohlen in der Einzelkritik Foto: dpa/Federico Gambarini

Liveblog Mönchengladbach Borussias Profis boten beim 3:0 gegen RB Leipzig ihre beste Saisonleistung. Das wird auch an den Noten deutlich, die wir den Gladbachern gegeben haben. Einmal gab es auch die Bestnote.

