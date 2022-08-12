Live-Ticker zum Spiel : Borussia ist zum Samstagabend-Spiel bei Schalke 04 zu Gast

Eine Spielszene aus dem Jahr 2021 mit Christoph Kramer. Foto: dpa/Guido Kirchner

Gelsenkirchen Am zweiten Spieltag der Bundesliga tritt Borussia Mönchengladbach beim Aufsteiger FC Schalke 04 an. Die Borussen wollen nach dem 3:1 gegen Hoffenheim nachlegen. In unserem Live-Ticker zum Spiel verpassen Sie nichts.

