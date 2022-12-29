Gladbach ist Siebter Die Bundesliga-Jahrestabelle 2022
So sähe die Tabelle der Bundesliga 2022 aus, wenn sie wie in Schweden oder Norwegen im Kalenderjahr ausgespielt würde.
20. Platz: Schalke 04*
2S-3U-10N, 13:32 Tore, 9 Punkte
*Aufsteiger zur Saison 2022/23
19. Platz: Arminia Bielefeld*
2S-6U-9N, 13:31 Tore, 12 Punkte
*Absteiger nach der Saison 2021/22
18. Platz: SpVgg Greuther Fürth*
2S-7U-8N, 15:33 Tore, 13 Punkte
*Absteiger nach der Saison 2021/22
17. Platz: Werder Bremen*
6S-3U-6N, 25:27 Tore, 21 Punkte
*Aufsteiger zur Saison 2022/23
16. Platz: Hertha BSC
6S-8U-18N, 36:58 Tore, 26 Punkte
15. Platz: VfB Stuttgart
6S-12U-14N, 37:55 Tore, 30 Punkte
14. Platz: VfL Bochum
10S-5U-17N, 36:62 Tore, 35 Punkte
13. Platz: FC Augsburg
10S-5U-17N, 40:56 Tore, 35 Punkte
12. Platz: TSG Hoffenheim
10S-6U-16N, 45:56 Tore, 36 Punkte
11. Platz: FSV Mainz 05
11S-8U-13N, 44:52 Tore, 41 Punkte
10. Platz: Eintracht Frankfurt
11S-9U-12N, 50:49 Tore, 42 Punkte
9. Platz: 1. FC Köln
12S-8U-12N, 46:51 Tore, 44 Punkte
8. Platz: VfL Wolfsburg
12S-9U-11N, 50:45 Tore, 45 Punkte
7. Platz: Borussia Mönchengladbach
13S-9U-10N, 60:53 Tore, 48 Punkte
6. Platz: Bayer 04 Leverkusen
16S-6U-10N, 65:45 Tore, 54 Punkte
5. Platz: SC Freiburg
16S-8U-8N, 55:47 Tore, 56 Punkte
4. Platz: Union Berlin
17S-6U-9N, 51:43 Tore, 57 Punkte
3. Platz: Borussia Dortmund
19S-3U-10N, 69:47 Tore, 60 Punkte
2. Platz: RB Leipzig
19S-7U-6N, 72:36 Tore, 64 Punkte
1. Platz: Bayern München
20S-8U-4N, 90:34 Tore, 68 Punkte