  1. Sport
  2. Fußball
  3. Borussia Mönchengladbach

Borussia Mönchengladbach: Live-Ticker zum Spiel beim SC Freiburg

Live-Ticker zum Spiel : Borussia will ihre Negativserie in Freiburg beenden

Szene aus dem Hinspiel: Freiburgs Christian Günter (l.) und Gladbachs Patrick Herrmann (M.) im Zweikampf.
Szene aus dem Hinspiel: Freiburgs Christian Günter (l.) und Gladbachs Patrick Herrmann (M.) im Zweikampf. Foto: dpa/Marcel Kusch

Liveblog Vor 20 Jahren gewann Borussia Mönchengladbach zuletzt in der Bundesliga beim SC Freiburg. Nun benötigen die Gladbacher noch Punkte im Abstiegskampf, treffen im Breisgau aber auf ein Spitzenteam der Liga – das im Hinspiel 6:0 gewann.

Diese ablösefreien Spieler könnten für Borussia interessant sein

Das sind die Heimatklubs der Gladbacher Profis

So tippen Reporter und Fans Borussias Saisonendspurt

Tickaroo Live Blog Software