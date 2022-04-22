22. April 2022 um 15:03 Uhr
Live-Ticker zum Spiel
:
Borussia will ihre Negativserie in Freiburg beenden
Szene aus dem Hinspiel: Freiburgs Christian Günter (l.) und Gladbachs Patrick Herrmann (M.) im Zweikampf.
Foto: dpa/Marcel Kusch
Liveblog Vor 20 Jahren gewann Borussia Mönchengladbach zuletzt in der Bundesliga beim SC Freiburg. Nun benötigen die Gladbacher noch Punkte im Abstiegskampf, treffen im Breisgau aber auf ein Spitzenteam der Liga – das im Hinspiel 6:0 gewann.
<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater">
<!-- Mobile -->
<div id="taboola-below-article-thumbnails" style="margin: -30px 7px 0px 7px; z-index: 5; background-color: white; "></div>
<script>
(function() {
var init = function() {
if(typeof __tcfapi === "function" && document.cookie.indexOf('OptanonAlertBoxClosed')>=0){
// Code
window._taboola = window._taboola || [];
_taboola.push({article:'auto'});
!function (e, f, u, i) {
if (!document.getElementById(i)){
e.async = 1;
e.src = u;
e.id = i;
f.parentNode.insertBefore(e, f);
}
}(document.createElement('script'),
document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0],
'//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/rheinischepost-network/loader.js',
'tb_loader_script');
if(window.performance && typeof window.performance.mark == 'function')
{window.performance.mark('tbl_ic');}
window._taboola = window._taboola || [];
_taboola.push({
mode: 'alternating-thumbnails-a',
container: 'taboola-below-article-thumbnails',
placement: 'Below Article Thumbnails',
target_type: 'mix'
});
window._taboola = window._taboola || [];
_taboola.push({flush: true});
}else{
window.setTimeout(init, 50);
return;
};
};
//window.addEventListener('load', init, false);
init();
})();
</script>
</span>
<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>
<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater">
<!-- Desktop -->
<div id="taboola-below-article-thumbnails" style="margin: -40px 0px 10px 0px; z-index: 5; background-color: white; padding: 0px 20px;"></div>
<script>
(function() {
var init = function() {
if(typeof __tcfapi === "function" && document.cookie.indexOf('OptanonAlertBoxClosed')>=0){
// Code
window._taboola = window._taboola || [];
_taboola.push({article:'auto'});
!function (e, f, u, i) {
if (!document.getElementById(i)){
e.async = 1;
e.src = u;
e.id = i;
f.parentNode.insertBefore(e, f);
}
}(document.createElement('script'),
document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0],
'//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/rheinischepost-network/loader.js',
'tb_loader_script');
if(window.performance && typeof window.performance.mark == 'function')
{window.performance.mark('tbl_ic');}
window._taboola = window._taboola || [];
_taboola.push({
mode: 'alternating-thumbnails-a',
container: 'taboola-below-article-thumbnails',
placement: 'Below Article Thumbnails',
target_type: 'mix'
});
window._taboola = window._taboola || [];
_taboola.push({flush: true});
}else{
window.setTimeout(init, 50);
return;
};
};
//window.addEventListener('load', init, false);
init();
})();
</script>
</span>
<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>