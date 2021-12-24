Dubai, Malediven, Paris : So verbringen die Borussia-Profis ihren Urlaub

Foto: Dirk PÃ¤ffgen/Dirk Paeffgen (dirk) 24 Bilder So schneiden die Borussen im Halbjahreszeugnis ab

Mönchengladbach Die einen genießen die Feiertage in der Heimat, die anderen sind längst über den große Teich geflogen. Ihren Urlaub verbringen die Spieler von Borussia Mönchengladbach ganz unterschiedlich. Gleich vier von ihnen sind derzeit in den USA unterwegs.

Bevor die Gladbacher sich am 29. Dezember wieder zum ersten Training im Borussia-Park versammeln, verbringen die meisten Spieler die Feiertage nicht in Mönchengladbach. Größere Reisen waren 2020 aufgrund der Corona-Pandemie nicht drin, in diesem Jahr nutzen einige Borussen die Tage rund um das Weihnachtsfest, um in die Sonne zu fliegen.

Nico Elvedi, der die letzten beiden Spiele der Hinrunde gegen Eintracht Frankfurt (2:3) und die TSG Hoffenheim (1:1) aufgrund eines Magen-Darm-Infekts verpasst hatte, ist mit seiner Freundin auf die Malediven geflogen, wo das Thermometer aktuell immer um die 30 Grad anzeigt. Dort paddelten die beiden mit einem Kayak im Indischen Ozean.

Dubai zählt bei Profi-Fußballern aufgrund der vergleichsweise kurzen Flugzeit, des guten Wetters und des luxuriösen Ambientes seit einigen Jahren zu den beliebtesten Reisezielen. Dorthin hat es unter anderem Hannes Wolf und Keanan Bennetts verschlagen. Wolf genoss die Aussicht vom Burj Khalifa, dem höchsten Wolkenkratzer der Welt mit einer Höhe von 829,9 Metern bis zur Spitze und unternahm einen Ausflug in die Wüste. Auch der Ex-Borusse Julian Korb, der mittlerweile beim Zweitligisten Holstein Kiel aktiv ist, ist aktuell in Dubai unterwegs.

Dieses Element enthält Daten von Instagram.

Gleich vier Gladbacher zeigten sich in den vergangenen Tagen auf ihren Social-Media-Profilen in den USA. Joe Scally nutzt die Zeit dort, um seine Familie zu besuchen. Der 18-Jährige, der bei Borussia zu den Gewinnern der Hinrunde zählt, kann die vergangenen Monate nun mal in aller Ruhe Revue passieren lassen. Geboren ist Scally in Lake Grove, das auf Long Island liegt und damit nur etwa eine Autostunde östlich von New York liegt. Dort ist gerade auch Conor Noß, der die Millionen-Metropole gemeinsam mit seiner Freundin erkundet. Breel Embolo veröffentlichte ein kurzes Video eines Basketball-Spiels der Miami Heat, Marcus Thuram besuchte am gleichen Abend eine NBA-Partie der Los Angeles Lakers.

Dieses Element enthält Daten von Instagram.

Jonas Hofmann, der sich kürzlich einem operativen Eingriff am Meniskus unterziehen musste, unternahm vor Heiligabend einen Tagesausflug nach Paris. Matthias Ginter fuhr mit seiner Frau und seinem Sohn in die Heimat. Im Schwarzwald gab es neben der Sonne vor allem Schnee, den die drei beim Schlittenfahren auskosteten. Trainer Adi Hütter hatte angekündigt, Weihnachten ganz im Kreise seiner Familie zu verbringen. Bis kommenden Mittwoch können die Borussen noch abschalten, dann liegt der Fokus wieder auf dem Rückrunden-Auftakt am 7. Januar (20.30 Uhr) gegen den FC Bayern München.

(hgo)