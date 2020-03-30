30. März 2020 um 07:23 Uhr
Niederlage an der Konsole
:
Hummels verliert gegen Courtois beim virtuellen Basketball
Mats Hummels.
Foto: imago images/Eibner/imago images
Köln Im Rahmen einer NBA-Kampagne trifft Mats Hummels auf Real Madrids Torhüter Thibaut Courtois. Die Fußballprofis duellieren sich an der Konsole. Borussia Dortmunds Verteidiger verliert.
Mats Hummels trifft auf Thibaut Courtois - allerdings im Basketball. Die beiden Fußball-Profis duellierten sich am Sonntag in der Simulation NBA2K20, Hummels verlor 50:69. Der BVB-Profi Hummels vertrat dabei die Dallas Mavericks, Real Madrids Torhüter Courtois die Milwaukee Bucks. Auf dem Fußballplatz waren sich die beiden zuvor nie als Kontrahenten begegnet.
Die Begegnung fand im Rahmen der #NBATogether-Kampagne statt. Während der NBA-Pause wegen der Coronakrise wird Courtois jeden Sonntag gegen verschiedene Sportpersönlichkeiten, Prominente und Influencer antreten.
Die Spiele werden auf dem Twitch-Kanal von Thibaut Courtois gestreamt. "Ich bin ein großer NBA-Fan und liebe es, NBA2K zu spielen. Und in Zeiten wie diesen müssen wir zusammenhalten und uns bei Laune halten", sagte der belgische Nationaltorhüter.