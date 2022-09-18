WM-Teilnahme wohl nicht in Gefahr : BVB-Sportdirektor Kehl gibt leichte Entwarnung bei Reus

Update Dortmund Borussia Dortmunds Marco Reus musste im Derby gegen Schalke verletzt vom Platz getragen werden. Doch der BVB-Kapitän gibt sich kämpferisch. Laut Sportdirektor Sebastian Kehl ist die Verletzung nicht so schwer, wie zunächst befürchtet.

Borussia Dortmunds Kapitän Marco Reus hat sich im Derby gegen Schalke 04 weniger schwer verletzt als befürchtet. „Ich kann ein klein wenig Entwarnung geben“, sagte BVB-Sportdirektor Sebastian Kehl im Sport1-Doppelpass am Sonntag: „Die Untersuchungen haben keinen Bruch gezeigt, sondern eine Außenbandverletzung im Sprunggelenk - aber nicht so gravierend, dass die WM womöglich gefährdet ist.“

Reus war von Bundestrainer Hansi Flick nach knapp einem Jahr Abstinenz für die anstehenden Nations-League-Spiele gegen Ungarn in Leipzig (23. September) und drei Tage später in Wembley gegen England nominiert worden. Die WM in Katar beginnt am 20. November.