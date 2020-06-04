4. Juni 2020 um 15:27 Uhr
Dortmund setzt Zeichen gegen Rassismus
:
BVB-Profis knien im Training in Herzformation nieder
Die Spieler des BVB knien auf dem Rasen.
Foto: Screenshot: Twitter/@matshummels
Dortmund Die Spieler von Borussia Dortmund haben mit einer weiteren Aktion gegen Rassismus auf sich aufmerksam gemacht. Mit einem symbolischen Kniefall im Training schloß sich das Team den Protesten zum Tod des Afroamerikaners George Floyd an.
Borussia Dortmund setzt weiter Zeichen gegen Rassismus. Beim Training knieten sich die Profis des Bundesligisten in Gedenken an den von der Polizei getöteten George Floyd am Donnerstag in Herzform hin.
"Wir unterstützen die Black-Lives-Matter-Bewegung", schrieb Abwehrchef Mats Hummels bei Twitter. "Wir akzeptieren keine Form von Rassismus. Für eine offene und tolerante Welt, für eine bessere Welt!"
Der BVB ist bekannt für seine Anti-Rassismus-Initiativen. Erst am Wochenende hatten Jadon Sancho und Achraf Hakimi während des Spiels beim SC Paderborn (6:1) T-Shirts mit der Aufschrift "Justice for George Floyd" präsentiert. Der Deutsche Fußball-Bund (DFB) sah nach Prüfung von einer Bestrafung ab.
Den Kniefall hatte 2016 Quaterback Colin Kaepernick von den San Francisco 49ers erstmals vor einem Football-Spiel gemacht, um ein Zeichen gegen Polizeigewalt und Rassismus zu setzen.
Bereits am Mittwochabend vor dem Drittligaspiel zwischen dem FC Bayern München II und SC Preußen Münster knieten auch dort die Spieler vor dem Anpfiff gemeinsam am Mittelkreis nieder.
In den USA haben sich am Tod des 46-Jährigen infolge einer brutalen Polizeikontrolle in Minneapolis landesweite Proteste entzündet.