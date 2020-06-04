Dortmund setzt Zeichen gegen Rassismus : BVB-Profis knien im Training in Herzformation nieder

Dortmund Die Spieler von Borussia Dortmund haben mit einer weiteren Aktion gegen Rassismus auf sich aufmerksam gemacht. Mit einem symbolischen Kniefall im Training schloß sich das Team den Protesten zum Tod des Afroamerikaners George Floyd an.

