Aus Rivalität zu Schalke : Hauptsponsor verzichtet auf Blau auf neuen BVB-Trikots

Dortmund Vizemeister Borussia Dortmund hat sein Heimtrikot mit dem Logo des neuen Liga-Trikot-Sponsors 1&1 vorgestellt. Das Telekommunikationsunternehmen hat üblicherweise ein blau-weißes Logo. Nicht so auf dem Trikot des BVB.

Der Fußball-Bundesligist verfügt in der kommenden Saison erstmals in seiner Geschichte über zwei Trikotsponsoren. 1&1 taucht in den Ligaspielen auf der Brust auf, der bisherige Sponsor Evonik wirbt in der Champions League, Testspielen im Ausland und im DFB-Pokal mit seinem Schriftzug.