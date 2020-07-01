  1. Sport
Aus Rivalität zu Schalke : Hauptsponsor verzichtet auf Blau auf neuen BVB-Trikots

Dortmund Vizemeister Borussia Dortmund hat sein Heimtrikot mit dem Logo des neuen Liga-Trikot-Sponsors 1&1 vorgestellt. Das Telekommunikationsunternehmen hat üblicherweise ein blau-weißes Logo. Nicht so auf dem Trikot des BVB.

Vizemeister Borussia Dortmund verzichtet bei seinem neuen Trikot aufgrund der großen Rivalität zu Schalke 04 beim Logo des Hauptsponsors auf die Farbe Blau. "Manchmal muss man im Leben Kompromisse machen", sagte Geschäftsführer Hans-Joachim Watzke und sprach von einem "Politikum".

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="no" dir="ltr">Heimtrikot 👉 <a href="https://t.co/5JP5D8RVvd">https://t.co/5JP5D8RVvd</a> <a href="https://t.co/JimaBWZLRu">pic.twitter.com/JimaBWZLRu</a></p>&mdash; Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) <a href="https://twitter.com/BVB/status/1278252336721297408?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 1, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </aside>
Das Logo des Telekommunikationsunternehmens 1&1 ist auf dem neuen BVB-Trikot nun schwarz mit weißer Schrift. Dafür sei man "sehr dankbar", so Watzke. Es sei "keine Selbstverständlichkeit".

Der Fußball-Bundesligist verfügt in der kommenden Saison erstmals in seiner Geschichte über zwei Trikotsponsoren. 1&1 taucht in den Ligaspielen auf der Brust auf, der bisherige Sponsor Evonik wirbt in der Champions League, Testspielen im Ausland und im DFB-Pokal mit seinem Schriftzug.

