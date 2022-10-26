Vor Bayern-Spiel in Barcelona : Thomas Müller schickt kuriose Videobotschaft an Lewandowski

München/Barcelona Vor dem Spiel des FC Bayern München beim FC Barcelona am Mittwoch in der Champions League hat Thomas Müller für seinen Ex-Mitspieler Robert Lewandowski ein lustiges Video aufgenommen.

Mit einem lustigen Videogruß an seinen ehemaligen Münchner Teamkollegen Robert Lewandowski hat Thomas Müller seinem Namen als Spaßvogel mal wieder alle Ehre gemacht. „Lewy wir kommen“, sagte der deutsche Fußball-Nationalspieler des FC Bayern laut lachend in die Kamera seines Handys und filmte nicht nur sich, sondern auch einige seiner an ihm vorbeigehenden Mannschaftskameraden.

„Hier Jamal, Osterhase, mach mal deinen Hut runter“, witzelte er in dem auf Instagram veröffentlichten Video und forderte Jungstar Jamal Musiala auf, sein Basecap abzunehmen, was der auch tat. „Dani nicht schüchtern sein“, sagte Müller dann zu Josip Stanisic, der daraufhin in die Kamera sagte: „Lewy wir kommen“ - was nicht nur bei Müller wieder für einen herzhaften Lacher sorgte. Betitelt hatte Müller das Video mit dem Satz: „On our way to @_rl9 .“