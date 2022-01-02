Neuer meldet sich nach positivem Corona-Test : „Habe zum Glück nur leichte Symptome“

München Corona-Alarm beim FC Bayern München. Vier Spieler, darunter Manuel Neuer, haben sich infiziert, ebenso der Co-Trainer Dino Toppmöller. Der Torwart berichtet von leichten Symptomen.

Nationaltorhüter Manuel Neuer und drei weitere Spieler des deutschen Fußball-Rekordmeisters haben sich nicht einmal eine Woche vor dem Rückrundenstart mit dem Coronavirus infiziert. Das gab der Herbstmeister am Samstagabend bekannt. Neben Neuer wurden auch Kingsley Coman , Corentin Tolisso , Omar Richards sowie Co-Trainer Dino Toppmöller positiv getestet. Sie befinden sich alle in häuslicher Isolation.

Als Konsequenz haben die Münchner ihren Trainingsauftakt von Sonntag auf Montag verschoben. Infolge der Anpassung des Test- und Hygienekonzepts an die aktuelle Pandemie-Lage werden zunächst alle Spieler, Trainer und Staff-Mitglieder am Morgen des 3. Januar einen PCR-Test machen. Die Mannschaft von Trainer Julian Nagelsmann startet am Freitag gegen Borussia Mönchengladbach in die Rückrunde.