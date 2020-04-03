3. April 2020 um 12:29 Uhr
Corona-Hilfe
:
Ehrenpreis für Goretzka und Kimmich
Joshua Kimmich (l) und Leon Goretzka im DFB-Trikot.
Foto: dpa/Marius Becker
München Leon Goretzka und Joshua Kimmich werden stellvertretend für das Engagement zahlreicher Fußball-Profis in Zeiten der Coronakrise ausgezeichnet. Der Deutsche Fußball Botschafter e.V. vergibt seinen diesjährigen Ehrenpreis an die beiden Initiatoren von "WeKickCorona".
"Die Gesundheit steht über allem, und die Solidarität von uns allen ist in diesen Zeiten mehr denn je gefragt. Das war und ist unser gemeinsamer Antrieb. Wir sind dankbar für die großartige Unterstützung", sagte Kimmich. Diese Initiative sei "ein Ausdruck davon, zu geben und gegenseitig einander zu helfen. Eben das, worauf es in der jetzigen Situation ankommt. Wir schaffen das nur im Team", ergänzte Goretzka.
Für die Betroffenen des Coronavirus kamen durch die Aktion bisher über 3,7 Millionen Euro an Spenden zusammen. Goretzka und Kimmich machten mit einer Million Euro den Anfang. 90 Hilfsprojekte profitierten bereits von der Soforthilfe. Zahlreiche Profis wie Mats Hummels, Julian Brandt, Leroy Sane oder Julian Draxler schlossen sich der Initiative bereits an.
"Wir zeichnen Joshua Kimmich und Leon Goretzka mit ihrer Initiative stellvertretend für alle aus, die durch ihr Engagement dieses tolle Projekt unterstützen, um schnelle Hilfe zu leisten", sagte Roland Bischof, Präsident des Deutschen Fußball Botschafter e.V..
Die für Mai geplante Übergabe des Preises durch Außenminister Heiko Maas musste wegen der Corona-Pandemie allerdings abgesagt werden. Eine Ersatzlösung wird erarbeitet.