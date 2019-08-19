Bayern München stellt Philippe Coutinho vor Bayern München stellt Philippe Coutinho vor Foto: dpa/FCB Der FC Bayern München hat seinen Star-Zugang Philippe Coutinho offiziell vorgestellt. Bayern München stellt Philippe Coutinho vor Foto: dpa/FCB Der Brasilianer erhält die Rückennummer 10, die bis zur letzten Saison Arjen Robben getragen hatte. Bayern München stellt Philippe Coutinho vor Foto: dpa/FCB Der Brasilianer wechselt zunächst auf Leihbasis für ein Jahr zum deutschen Rekordmeister. Bayern München stellt Philippe Coutinho vor Foto: AFP/CHRISTOF STACHE Sehen Sie nachfolgend weitere Bilder. Bayern München stellt Philippe Coutinho vor Foto: AFP/CHRISTOF STACHE Auch interessant Fotos : Die berühmtesten Brasilianer in der Bundesliga Rund um die Welt : Bilder des Tages Sat.1-Show : "Promi Big Brother" 2019: Diese Kandidaten sind dabei Fotos : Caravan-Salon 2019 - California, Sprinter & Co - die Neuheiten zurück weiter