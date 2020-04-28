28. April 2020 um 14:23 Uhr
Goretzka appelliert an Solidarität
:
„Wir sind 83 Millionen – gemeinsam sind wir unschlagbar“
Leon Goretzka.
Foto: dpa/Sven Hoppe
München Fußball-Nationalspieler Leon Goretzka hat in der Corona-Krise zu Solidarität aufgerufen. Gemeinsam mit seinem Bayern-Teamkollegen Joshua Kimmich hat er in einer Hilfsaktion rund vier Millionen Euro Spenden gesammelt.
„Wir können demütiger sein und unser tolles Land nicht als Selbstverständlichkeit wahrnehmen. Wir können dem Alltag, auch unter Corona-Zeiten, mehr Wertschätzung entgegenbringen. Wir sind 83 Millionen – wenn jeder dem anderen die Hand reicht, dann sind wir gemeinsam unschlagbar“, sagte der 25 Jahre alte Mittelfeldspieler des FC Bayern in einem Interview des Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND).
Gemeinsam mit Nationalteam- und Club-Kollege Joshua Kimmich hatte Goretzka die Hilfsaktion „WeKickCorona“ gegründet, die mittlerweile rund vier Millionen Euro an Spenden eingesammelt hat. Die beiden Profis hatten den Startbetrag von einer Million Euro gespendet. „Wir haben gehofft, dass wir unsere Spende über die Initiative verdoppeln. Dass es schon jetzt 400 Prozent sind, macht uns stolz und zeigt, dass wir mit der Art und Weise der Direktspende einen Nerv getroffen haben und eine sinnvolle Ergänzung zu vorhandenen Spendenmöglichkeiten sind“, sagte Goretzka.
Mit dem Geld werden ausgewählte Organisationen unterstützt. „Wir wollten so direkt, konkret und lokal helfen, wie es nur geht, und wir wollten erfahren, wer gerade jetzt Hilfe benötigt. Mit #WeKickCorona haben wir eine Plattform entwickelt, auf der diese schnell und unkompliziert möglich ist“, sagte Goretzka. „Das einzige Handicap: Leider können auch wir nicht alle Einrichtungen mit einer Spende bedenken.“