Linksverteidiger mit Unterhalterqualitäten : Davies beeindruckt mit Backstreet-Boys-Parodie

Düsseldorf Alphonso Davies sorgt wieder für Lacher: Diesmal parodiert er nicht Thomas Müller, sondern die Backstreet Boys.

Alphonso Davies beeindruckt nicht nur auf der linken Abwehrseite von Bundesligist Bayern München, sondern auch auf der App TikTok: Der 19 Jahre alte Kanadier hat auf dem Videoportal eine Parodie des Backstreet-Boys-Hit „I Want It That Way“ aus der US-amerikanischen Erfolgsserie „Brooklyn Nine-Nine“ hochgeladen. Dabei synchronisiert er eine berühmte Szene mit dem Comedian und Golden-Globe-Gewinner Andy Samberg. Der Journalist Christian Falk hatte das Video auf Twitter verbreitet und mit dem Kommentar „SäbenerStreet Boys“ versehen.