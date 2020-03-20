20. März 2020 um 10:58 Uhr
Initiative im Internet
:
Goretzka und Kimmich spenden eine Million Euro
Joshua Kimmich (l.) und Leon Goretzka.
Foto: dpa/Federico Gambarini
München Die Fußball-Nationalspieler Leon Goretzka und Joshua Kimmich haben mit einer Eigenbeteiligung von einer Million Euro eine Internet-Plattform zur Bewältigung der Coronakrise ins Leben gerufen.
<div id="mobilebanner_2"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot("mobilebanner_2"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script>
<div id="halfpagead"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot("halfpagead"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script>
Mit der Initiative "We Kick Corona" soll karitativen, sozialen oder medizinischen Einrichtungen geholfen werden, die aufgrund der Pandemie auf sofortige Hilfe angewiesen sind. "Corona schlagen wir nur im Team", teilte Goretzka mit, jetzt sei Solidarität im Kleinen wie im Großen notwendig, ergänzte Kimmich.
"Als Profi-Fußballer führen wir ein gesundes und privilegiertes Leben. Daher sehen wir uns in dieser schwierigen Zeit verpflichtet, Verantwortung zu übernehmen. Geben und gegenseitig helfen ist das Gebot der Stunde", schreiben die beiden Nationalspieler auf der Website
www.WeKickCorona.com und ergänzen: "Wir sind nicht nur Profi-Fußballer beim FC Bayern München und in der deutschen Nationalmannschaft, sondern auch Teil unserer Gesellschaft, die mehr denn je aufgefordert ist, zusammenzuhalten und Verantwortung zu übernehmen."
<script src="https://player.glomex.com/integration/1/glomex-player.js"></script>
<glomex-player data-integration-id="40599z13k6kiey8z" act="initially-hidden" style="padding-right: 6rem;padding-left: 6rem;"></glomex-player>
<div id="div-gptrpd_contentad"></div>
<script>
var glomexerrorcount=0;
(function() {
function init() {
if (!window.googletag) {
window.setTimeout(init, 100);
console.log("warten auf GPT");
return;
}
// if (document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0]===undefined) {
// window.setTimeout(init, 100);
// console.log("warten auf glomex-player");
// return;
// }
// if (document.querySelectorAll(".error-box")[0]===undefined && glomexerrorcount<5) {
// window.setTimeout(init, 100);
// console.log("warten auf glomex-error-box", glomexerrorcount);
// glomexerrorcount++;
// return;
// }
// var glomexdisplay = document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0].style.display;
var adslotnameexten = "", adslotname = "", adslot = "", adslotid = "", adsize1 = '', setkey = "", setkeyvalue = "";
glomexerrorcount=4;
// var glomexdisplay="none";
// Contentad wenn kein Glomex
// if(glomexdisplay!= "block"&& glomexerrorcount<4){
// console.log("Glomex glomexdisplay!= block");
// //prüfen wieviele CAD im Artikel
// if(window.ads.desktop.slots.length>0){
// var slotcount=0;
// for(var f=1;window.ads.desktop.slots.length>f;f++){
// var counterf = f-1;
// var slotname = window.ads.desktop.slots[counterf].adSlotName+"";
// if(slotname.indexOf('contentad')>=0){
// slotcount = slotname.substr(9);
// }
// }
// if(slotcount!=0){
// if(slotcount!==""){
// slotcount = slotcount.substr(1);
// slotcount= parseInt(slotcount)+1;
// adslotnameexten = "_"+slotcount;
// }
// }
// }
// adslotname = "contentad"+adslotnameexten;
// adslot = "/1017380/rp-online.de/"+adslotname;
// adslotid = "contentad"+adslotnameexten;
// adsize1 = [[300,250],[300,300],[336,280],[468,60],[540,300],[728,90],[800,250],[970,90],[970,250]];
// setkey = "adformat";
// setkeyvalue = "contentad";
// }else{
//Impressiontracker
console.log("Glomex Impression");
adslotname = "contentad_track"+adslotnameexten;
adslot = "/1017380/rp-online.de/"+adslotname;
adslotid = "contentad_track"+adslotnameexten;
adsize1 = [1,1];
setkey = "key";
setkeyvalue = "glomex";
// googletag.pubads().definePassback('/1017380/rp-online.de', [1,1]).setTargeting('key', ['glomex']).display();
// }
var insertindiv = document.querySelector('#div-gptrpd_contentad');
var div= document.createElement('div');
div.id = "contentad_track"+adslotnameexten;
div.style.textAlign = "center";
insertindiv.appendChild(div);
googletag.cmd.push(function() {
googletag.defineSlot(adslot,adsize1,adslotid).setTargeting(setkey, [setkeyvalue]).addService(googletag.pubads());
// googletag.pubads().refresh([slot_cad1]);
googletag.enableServices();
googletag.display(adslotname);
});
}
init();
})();
</script>
<script src="https://player.glomex.com/integration/1/glomex-player.js"></script>
<glomex-player data-integration-id="40599z13k6kiey8z" act="initially-hidden" style="padding-right: 6rem;padding-left: 6rem;"></glomex-player>
<div id="div-gptrpd_contentad"></div>
<script>
var glomexerrorcount=0, glomexdisplay;
(function() {
function init() {
if (!window.googletag) {
window.setTimeout(init, 100);
console.log("warten auf GPT");
return;
}
if (document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0]===undefined) {
window.setTimeout(init, 100);
console.log("warten auf glomex-player");
return;
}
if (glomexerrorcount<12 && glomexdisplay!== "block") {
glomexdisplay = document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0].style.display;
console.log("glomex-player",glomexerrorcount, glomexdisplay);
window.setTimeout(init, 100);
glomexerrorcount++;
return;
}
// if (document.querySelectorAll(".error-box")[0]===undefined && glomexerrorcount<5) {
// window.setTimeout(init, 100);
// console.log("warten auf glomex-error-box", glomexerrorcount);
// glomexerrorcount++;
// return;
// }
// var glomexdisplay = document.querySelectorAll(".glomex-player-root")[0].style.display;
var adslotnameexten = "", adslotname = "", adslot = "", adslotid = "", adsize1 = '', setkey = "", setkeyvalue = "";
glomexerrorcount=4;
// var glomexdisplay="none";
// Contentad wenn kein Glomex
if(glomexdisplay!== "block"){
console.log("Glomex glomexdisplay!== block");
//prüfen wieviele CAD im Artikel
if(window.ads.desktop.slots.length>0){
var slotcount=0;
for(var f=1;window.ads.desktop.slots.length>f;f++){
var counterf = f-1;
var slotname = window.ads.desktop.slots[counterf].adSlotName+"";
if(slotname.indexOf('contentad')>=0){
slotcount = slotname.substr(9);
}
}
if(slotcount!=0){
if(slotcount!==""){
slotcount = slotcount.substr(1);
slotcount= parseInt(slotcount)+1;
adslotnameexten = "_"+slotcount;
}
}
}
adslotname = "contentad"+adslotnameexten;
adslot = "/1017380/rp-online.de/"+adslotname;
adslotid = "contentad"+adslotnameexten;
adsize1 = [[300,250],[300,300],[336,280],[468,60],[540,300],[728,90],[800,250],[970,90],[970,250]];
setkey = "adformat";
setkeyvalue = "contentad";
}else{
//Impressiontracker
console.log("Glomex Impression");
adslotname = "contentad_track"+adslotnameexten;
adslot = "/1017380/rp-online.de/"+adslotname;
adslotid = "contentad_track"+adslotnameexten;
adsize1 = [1,1];
setkey = "key";
setkeyvalue = "glomex";
// googletag.pubads().definePassback('/1017380/rp-online.de', [1,1]).setTargeting('key', ['glomex']).display();
}
var insertindiv = document.querySelector('#div-gptrpd_contentad');
var div= document.createElement('div');
div.id = adslotname;
div.style.textAlign = "center";
insertindiv.appendChild(div);
googletag.cmd.push(function() {
googletag.defineSlot(adslot,adsize1,adslotid).setTargeting(setkey, [setkeyvalue]).addService(googletag.pubads());
// googletag.pubads().refresh([slot_cad1]);
googletag.enableServices();
googletag.display(adslotname);
});
}
init();
})();
</script>
Aus dem Millionen-Topf, den Goretzka und Kimmich bereitgestellt haben, können Einrichtungen Soforthilfe beantragen. Gleichzeitig rufen beide dazu auf, sich mit Spenden an der Aktion zu beteiligen, "um noch mehr Einrichtungen unterstützen zu können". Mit #WeKickCorona solle "denen in ganz Deutschland" geholfen werden, "die anderen helfen. Dass auch unser Engagement dabei nur einen kleinen Beitrag leisten kann, ist jedem von uns bewusst."