Fußball-Nationalspieler im Eheglück : Joshua Kimmich hat seine langjährige Freundin Lina geheiratet

München Joshua Kimmich und seine langjährige Freundin Lina Meyer haben sich das Ja-Wort gegeben. Auf Instagram veröffentlichte die Braut ein Foto von der Hochzeit. Das Paar hat drei gemeinsame Kinder.

Kimmich hat nach den vergangenen vier Spielen der DFB-Auswahl in der Nations League derzeit Pause, bevor die neue Saison mit der WM in Katar beginnt. Der 68-malige Nationalspieler ist im Team von Bundestrainer Hansi Flick ebenso ein Schlüsselspieler wie in der Bayern-Mannschaft von Julian Nagelsmann. Mit den Münchnern war der Mittelfeldspieler in der abgelaufenen Saison erneut deutscher Meister geworden. Zuvor spielte Kimmich für den VfB Stuttgart und RB Leipzig.