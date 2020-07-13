13. Juli 2020 um 10:15 Uhr
Co-Trainer bei Admira
:
Helmes verlässt Bayer in Richtung Österreich
Patrick Helmes.
Foto: dpa/Rolf Vennenbernd
Leverkusen Nach zwei Jahren als Jugendtrainer verlässt Ex-Nationalspieler Patrick Helmes Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Der 36-Jährige übernimmt eine Doppelfunktion beim österreichischen Erstligisten FC Flyeralarm Admira.
Der ehemalige deutsche Fußball-Nationalspieler Patrick Helmes (36) wird Co-Trainer beim österreichischen Bundesligisten FC Flyeralarm Admira. Der ehemalige Angreifer übernimmt zudem die Betreuung der Junioren des Klubs. Helmes ist künftig Assistent von Cheftrainer Zvonimir Soldo (52), Ex-Bundesliga-Profi und -Trainer.
Helmes, der zuletzt bei Bayer Leverkusen im Nachwuchsbereich unter Vertrag stand, erhält einen Vertrag bis 2022 bei Admira. "Die neue Strategie und Zielsetzung des FC Flyeralarm haben mich keine Sekunde zögern lassen, bei diesem Projekt mitwirken zu wollen. Die Admira will verstärkt auf den Nachwuchs setzen, die Durchlässigkeit zu den Profis optimieren. Dabei will ich meine Erfahrung einbringen", sagte Helmes.
Helmes, der bereits am Montag seinen Dienst in der Südstadt aufnahm, freut sich auf die Zusammenarbeit mit Soldo: "Neben solch einem internationalen Top-Star als Co-Trainer arbeiten zu dürfen, ist für mich eine Auszeichnung.“