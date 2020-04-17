17. April 2020 um 10:13 Uhr
Zweite Frau als Chefcoach bei Viertligist
:
Imke Wübbenhorst wird Trainerin der Sportfreunde Lotte
Imke Wübbenhorst, als sie im vergangenen Jahr Trainerin beim BV Cloppenburg wurde.
Foto: dpa/-
Lotte Imke Wübbenhorst wird Trainerin von Regionalligst Sportfreunde Lotte. Die 31-Jährige ist damit erst die zweite Frau, die einen Viertligisten trainiert. Vor ihr übernahm Inka Grings 2019 den SV Straelen.
Fußball-Regionalligist Sportfreunde Lotte hat Imke Wübbenhorst als neue Trainerin verpflichtet. Die 31-Jährige unterschrieb nach SID-Informationen einen Zweijahresvertrag und ist nach Inka Grings die erste Frau in Deutschland, die einen Viertligisten trainiert. Um 12.00 Uhr am Freitag wird Wübbenhorst vorgestellt.
"Das Ticket für das Karussell Trainerbusiness habe ich nun gelöst", hatte Wübbenhorst bereits am Donnerstag im SID-Interview gesagt: "Ich wünsche mir, dass dieses Ticket eine lange Gültigkeit hat. Den Eingang habe ich passiert, nun möchte ich auch langfristig im professionellen Bereich bleiben."
Wübbenhorst hatte im vergangenen Jahr für Aufsehen gesorgt, als sie als erste Trainerin in der fünften Männerliga beim BV Cloppenburg tätig war. Zudem sorgte sie auch international für Schlagzeilen mit diesem einen Satz ("Ich stelle nach Schwanzlänge auf"), der ihr bis heute anhaftet.