15. Dezember 2020 um 15:31 Uhr
Drei Siege aus 19 Spielen
:
Aus für Trainerin Wübbenhorst bei Regionalligist Lotte
Imke Wübbenhorst bei ihrem ersten Training im Juli.
Foto: dpa/Guido Kirchner
Lotte Aus für Imke Wübbenhorst nach nicht einmal acht Monaten: Die 32 Jahre alte Trainerin ist beim Regionalligisten Sportfreunde Lotte entlassen worden.
Imke Wübbenhorst ist nicht mehr Trainerin der
Sportfreunde Lotte. Wie der West-Regionalligist am Dienstag mitteilte, wurde die eigentlich bis 2022 geplante Zusammenarbeit mit sofortiger Wirkung beendet. Damit reagierte der Tabellen-Drittletzte auf die anhaltende sportliche Talfahrt mit nur drei Siegen aus 19 Spielen. „So wie bisher kann und soll es nicht weitergehen. Das muss sofort in den Kopf jedes einzelnen Spielers“, sagte der Vereinsvorsitzende Sven Westerhus. Bis auf weiteres ist der bisherige Co-Trainer Andy Steinmann (35) neuer Chefcoach.
Wübbenhorst hatte das Amt im April 2020 übernommen. Zuvor war sie beim Fünftligisten Cloppenburg die erste Trainerin im höherklassigen Männerfußball. In Lotte hatte sie als zweite Frau nach
Inka Grings (SV Straelen) einen Regionalligisten übernommen. „Es ist für uns neben der sportlichen auch eine sehr schwere emotionale Entscheidung, die wir getroffen haben“, kommentierte Lizenzspielerleiter Daniel Körber die Trennung von der 32 Jahre alten Fußball-Lehrerin.
Wübbenhorst machte aus ihrer Enttäuschung keinen Hehl: „Ich habe mir nichts vorzuwerfen und Tag und Nacht dafür gearbeitet, dass sich die zuletzt klar zu sehende Entwicklung der Mannschaft auch in Punkten widerspiegelt. Über die weiteren Umstände meiner Zeit in Lotte möchte ich mich zum gegenwärtigen Zeitpunkt nicht äußern“, sagte sie dem „Reviersport“.