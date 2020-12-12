Formel 1 : Verstappen holt die letzte Pole - Vettel im letzten Qualifying im Ferrari ausgeschieden

  1. Sport
Verstappen auf der Pole - Sebastian Vettel in letzter Formel-1-Qualifikation im Ferrari ausgeschieden

Max Verstappen. Foto: AP/Giuseppe Cacace

Abu Dhabi Red-Bull-Pilot Max Verstappen geht von Startplatz eins ins Formel-1-Saisonfinale in Abu Dhabi. Sebastian Vettel schied in der Qualifikation für das Formel-1-Saisonfinale erneut vorzeitig aus.

Der Niederländer Max Verstappen verwies im Qualifying das Mercedes-Duo Valtteri Bottas (Finnland) und Rekordweltmeister Lewis Hamilton (Großbritannien) auf die Plätze.

Für Verstappen war es die dritte Pole Position seiner Karriere und die erste der Saison. Hamilton gibt in Abu Dhabi sein Comeback, in Bahrain hatte er in der Vorwoche aufgrund einer Corona-Infektion gefehlt.

Sebastian Vettel, der am Sonntag (14.10 Uhr MEZ/RTL und Sky) sein letztes Rennen für Ferrari bestreitet, kam nicht über Rang 13 hinaus. Damit verpasste der viermalige Weltmeister zum 14. Mal im 17. Saisonrennen einen Startplatz in den Top 10.

(eh/dpa)