9. September 2020 um 16:41 Uhr
Formel 1
:
Kein Trainingseinsatz von Mick Schumacher in Mugello
Mick Schumacher.
Foto: dpa/Sebastian Gollnow
Köln Das Trainingsdebüt von Mick Schumacher in der Formel 1 muss noch warten. Zuletzt hatte Alfa-Teamchef Frederic Vasseur angedeutet, dass Schumacher in diesem Jahr einen Trainingseinsatz erhalten könnte.
RTL/ntv widerriefen am Mittwochnachmittag einen eigenen Bericht vom Mittag, wonach der Formel-2-Titelanwärter am Freitag im freien Training zum Großen Preis der Toskana in Mugello (Sonntag, 15.10 Uhr/RTL und Sky) ins Cockpit voraussichtlich eines Haas oder Alfa Romeo steigen werde und verwies auf eine Fehlinformation. Auch Schumachers Management widersprach der ursprünglichen Berichterstattung.
18 Bilder
Das ist Mick Schumacher
Foto: dpa/Uwe Anspach
Der 21-jährige Sohn von Formel-1-Rekordweltmeister Michael Schumacher gehört seit 2019 zur Nachwuchsakademie von Ferrari. Für die Scuderia und auch für den Ferrari-Motorkunden Alfa bestritt er im Vorjahr bereits Testfahrten in Bahrain. Auch Haas erhält Komponenten von Ferrari.
Zuletzt hatte Alfa-Teamchef Frederic Vasseur angedeutet, dass Schumacher in diesem Jahr einen Trainingseinsatz erhalten könnte. Ferrari-Teamchef Mattia Binotto äußerte sich jüngst positiv über Schumachers Entwicklung. Der Formel-3-Europameister von 2018 gewann am vergangenen Samstag in Monza sein erstes Hauptrennen in der Formel 2.