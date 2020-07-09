9. Juli 2020 um 17:31 Uhr
Formel 1
:
Vettel würde Red-Bull-Rückkehr nicht ausschließen
Sebastian Vettel.
Foto: AP/Bryn Lennon
Spielberg Sebastian Vettel würde eine mögliche Rückkehr zu Red Bull nach seiner Ausmusterung beim Formel-1-Team Ferrari zum Jahresende nicht ausschließen. Dem viermaligen Weltmeister bleiben nicht mehr viele Optionen auf ein Cockpit.
Auf die Frage, ob er eventuell ein Angebot seines früheren Rennstalls annehmen würde, sagte er am Donnerstag: „Wahrscheinlich wäre die Antwort: ja.“ Zuvor erläuterte der 33-Jährige, dass er das Team noch „sehr gut“ aus seiner Vergangenheit kenne. Auch ein potenzieller Zweikampf mit Max Verstappen als Stallrivale würde ihn nicht einschüchtern. „Ich bin generell der Überzeugung, dass, wenn man gewinnen will, jeden schlagen muss“, sagte Vettel, der von 2010 bis 2013 alle WM-Titel mit Red Bull gewann. „Auf jeden Fall“ wäre eine Rückkehr interessant.“
Vettel hat nicht mehr viele Optionen auf ein Cockpit für 2021. Auch eine Pause oder ein Karriereende schließt er weiter nicht aus. „Ich denke, es gibt keine Neuigkeiten. Ich weiß noch nicht, was passieren wird“, sagte er. In den „nächsten Wochen und Monaten“ werde man weiter sehen. „Ich nehme mir die Zeit, die ich brauche.“
Vettel betonte, dass er noch Lust auf die Formel 1 habe. „Es ist kein Geheimnis, dass ich noch wettbewerbsfähig bin“, beteuerte er. „Ich bin daran interessiert, noch mehr zu erreichen, nicht nur dabei zu sein.“ Vettel räumte auch lose Gespräche mit Renault ein, die 2021 aber Fernando Alonso zurückholen. Zuvor hatte Red-Bull-Motorsportdirektor Helmut Marko eine Verpflichtung von Vettel zur kommenden Saison ausgeschlossen.