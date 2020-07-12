  1. Sport
Formel 1: Fahrer setzen erneut Zeichen gegen Rassismus

Kniefall und T-Shirts : Formel-1-Fahrer setzen erneut Zeichen gegen Rassismus

Sebastian Vettel (l) vom Team Ferrari und Lewis Hamilton vom Team Mercedes- Foto: dpa/Mark Thompson

Spielberg Die Formel-1-Fahrer haben auch vor dem Start des zweiten Grand Prix der Saison in Österreich ein Zeichen gegen Rassismus gesetzt.

Alle Fahrer trugen am Sonntag in Spielberg vor der Freigabe des Rennens schwarze T-Shirts, die meisten mit der Aufschrift „End Racism“. Lewis Hamiltons Shirt trug erneut die Botschaft „Black lives matter“.

Der Weltmeister aus England ging wie schon beim Formel-1-Neustart vor einer Woche auf ein Knie. Unter anderen auch Ferrari-Star Sebastian Vettel schloss sich dieser Geste an. Das machten aber erneut nicht alle Fahrer.

Schon vor dem ersten Saisonrennen waren 14 der 20 Formel-1-Piloten als Zeichen des Protests gegen Rassismus auf ein Knie gegangen. Auf einen geschlossenen Kniefall hatten sich die Fahrer allerdings nicht einigen können. Nach intensiven Debatten vor allem auf Betreiben von Hamilton hatte eine Reihe von Fahrern diese Geste abgelehnt. „Ich glaube, dass Fakten und Verhaltensweisen in unserem täglichen Leben mehr zählen als förmliche Gesten, die in manchen Ländern umstritten sein könnten“, erklärte Ferrari-Pilot Charles Leclerc seinen Verzicht.

(dpa/old)