Zugunsten der WHO : Formel-1-Fahrer gründen neue eSport-Serie

Köln Angeführt von Ferrari-Jungstar Charles Leclerc (Monaco) haben etliche Fahrer unter anderem aus der Formel 1, der Formel 2 und der Formel E eine neue eSport-Serie mit dem Titel "Race for the World" gegründet.

Leclerc hatte am vergangenen Wochenende beim eSport-GP von Australien einen Einstand nach Maß an der Konsole gefeiert und das Rennen mit einem Start-Ziel-Sieg für sich entschieden. "Es ist nicht so leicht, wie es aussieht", sagte der 22-Jährige in einem Instagram-Chat am Samstag: "Ich habe wirklich stundenlang trainiert, es erfordert ganz spezielle Fähigkeiten."