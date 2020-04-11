Zugunsten der WHO : Formel-1-Fahrer gründen neue eSport-Serie

  1. Sport
Formel-1-Fahrer gründen neue eSport-Serie zugunsten der WHO

Charles Leclerc. Foto: dpa/Antonio Calanni

Köln Angeführt von Ferrari-Jungstar Charles Leclerc (Monaco) haben etliche Fahrer unter anderem aus der Formel 1, der Formel 2 und der Formel E eine neue eSport-Serie mit dem Titel "Race for the World" gegründet.

Ziel des drei Rennen umfassenden Wettbewerbs auf Basis des Spiels "F1 2019" ist es, Spenden für die Weltgesundheits-Organisation (WHO) im Kampf gegen die Corona-Pandemie zu sammeln. Das Spendenziel liegt bei 100.000 Dollar.

Leclerc hatte am vergangenen Wochenende beim eSport-GP von Australien einen Einstand nach Maß an der Konsole gefeiert und das Rennen mit einem Start-Ziel-Sieg für sich entschieden. "Es ist nicht so leicht, wie es aussieht", sagte der 22-Jährige in einem Instagram-Chat am Samstag: "Ich habe wirklich stundenlang trainiert, es erfordert ganz spezielle Fähigkeiten."

Die Formel 1 ist in der Serie, deren drei Rennen am Samstag (19.00 Uhr) sowie am 14. und 17. April jeweils auf der Streaming-Plattform Twitch übertragen werden, durch Leclerc, Alexander Albon (Thailand/Red Bull), Lando Norris (Großbritannien/McLaren), George Russell (Großbritannien/Williams), Antonio Giovinazzi (Italien/Alfa Romeo) und Nicholas Latifi (Kanada/Williams) vertreten. Gaststarter ist Belgiens Fußball-Nationaltorhüter Thibaut Courtois, der in der spanischen La Liga bei Real Madrid zwischen den Pfosten steht.

