Preis bis 7,5 Millionen Dollar gehandelt : Schumacher-Ferrari wird versteigert

If you're rich, there's some #F1 cars up for auction this weekend at the #AbuDhabiGP. Schumacher's F2002 (5.5-7.5 million $), his Benetton B192 (1.1 million $) or the sole remaining 1982 Ferrari 126 C2 (2-2.5 million $). pic.twitter.com/1I7gtGv3TU