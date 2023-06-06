Yards, Touchdowns, Turnover Rhein Fire: Die Team-Statistiken der Saison 2023
Rhein Fire steht in der European League of Football nach dem ersten Spieltag bei einem Sieg und null Niederlagen. Wir haben für Sie einige Team-Statistiken zur Saison 2023 gesammelt.
Stand: 6. Juni 2023
Erzielte Punkte: 33 (33 pro Spiel)
Zugelassene Punkte: 9 (9 pro Spiel)
Erzielte Touchdowns insgesamt: 5 (5 pro Spiel)
Passing Touchdowns: 1 (1 pro Spiel)
Rushing Touchdowns: 2 (2 pro Spiel)
Defense Touchdowns: 2 (2 pro Spiel)
Zugelassene Touchdowns insgesamt: 1 (1 pro Spiel)
Passing Touchdowns: 1 (1 pro Spiel)
Rushing Touchdowns: 0 (0 pro Spiel)
Defense Touchdowns: 0 (0 pro Spiel)
Erzielte Yards insgesamt: 331 (331 pro Spiel)
Passing Yards: 232 (232 pro Spiel)
Rushing Yards: 99 (99 pro Spiel)
Zugelassene Yards insgesamt: 248 (248 pro Spiel)
Passing Yards zugelassen: 126 (126 pro Spiel)
Rushing Yards zugelassen: 127 (127 pro Spiel)
Passing: 13 Completions, 27 Attempts (Completion: 48,15 %)
Rushing: 35 Attempts, 99 Yards (Yards per Attempt: 2,83)
Sacks: 2
Sacks zugelassen: 0
Effizienz bei 3rd Down: 3/11 (27 %)
Effizienz bei 4th Down: 3/4 (75 %)
3rd Down Defense: 5/15 (33,33 %)
4th Down Defense: 1/2 (50 %)
Turnovers Offense: 0
Interceptions: 0
Fumbles: 0 (0 lost)
Forced Turnovers Defense: 2
Interceptions: 2
Fumbles: 0 (0 won)
Points of Turnovers: 14
Field Goals: 0/1 (0 %)
Point after Touchdown: 3/5 (60 %)
Penalties: 4
Penalty-Yards: 50 (50 pro Spiel)