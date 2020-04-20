20. April 2020 um 16:26 Uhr
Wechsel nach Schwenningen
:
Johannes Huß und die DEG gehen getrennte Wege
Künftig in Schwenningen: Verteidiger Johannes Huß.
Foto: Benefoto
Düsseldorf Nach vier Jahren trennen sich der achtmalige deutsche Eishockey-Meister und der 21-jährige Verteidiger. Johannes Huß sucht eine neue Herausforderung bei den Schwenninger Wild Wings.
Der Trend zeigte zwar leicht nach oben, aber eine richtige Liebesbeziehung ist es bis zuletzt nicht geworden. Nach vier Jahren beenden die DEG und Verteidiger Johannes Huß ihre gemeinsame Zeit. Der achtmalige deutsche Eishockey-Meister gab am Montagnachmittag die Trennung bekannt, doch kurz zuvor war bereits durchgesickert, dass die Schwenninger Wild Wings sich für die kommende Saison die Dienste des 21-Jährigen gesichert hatten. Die Schwarzwälder spielen wie die DEG in der Deutschen Eishockey-Liga.
Im Sommer 2016 war der damals 17-jährige Huß von den RB Hockey Juniors aus Österreich an den Rhein gewechselt. Ursprünglich stammt der Abwehrspieler aber aus der Jugend des traditionsreichen EC Bad Tölz, in dem 19.000-Einwohner Ort südlich von München ist er auch zur Welt gekommen. Die DEG lieh Huß zu Beginn mehrfach nach Tölz aus, zumal da dem talentierten Jungprofi immer wieder Verletzungen zu schaffen machten.
In der abgebrochenen Saison 2019/20 sollte Huß endgültig den Durchbruch schaffen, doch in der Vorbereitung zog er sich erneut einen Muskelfaserriss zu. Huß kam zwar noch auf 29 Einsätze (eine Torvorlage), erfüllte aber nicht die anfänglichen Erwartungen.