Geld aus dem Corona-Hilfspaket : Land NRW sagt in Not geratenen Sportvereinen Unterstützung zu

Geschlossene Kassen am Gladbacher Borussia-Park. Foto: dpa/Fabian Strauch

Düsseldorf Die Politik will durch die Veranstaltungs-Pause wegen des Coronavirus in finanzielle Not geratenen Vereinen im Land Nordrhein-Westfalen unter die Arme greifen. Der Sport soll von dem Hilfspaket des Landes profitieren.

Wie Sport-Staatssekretärin Andrea Milz in einer gemeinsamen Erklärung mit Landessportbund-Präsident Stefan Klett erklärte, sollen die Vereine in noch nicht bekannter Höhe an dem 25 Milliarden Euro umfassenden Hilfspaket des Landes für die Wirtschaft partizipieren.

„Wirtschaft ist nicht beschränkt auf die Großindustrie oder die großen Unternehmen“, sagte Milz: „Für uns ist ganz klar: Da sind auch Vereine mit dabei.“ Das Land bemühe sich, „für alles so unbürokratisch wie möglich Lösungen zu schaffen.“

Klett zeigte sich erfreut. „Ich begrüße das außerordentlich“, sagte er: „Viele Vereine werden durch ausfallende Einnahmequellen in Bedrängnis geraten“, sagte er: „Hier gilt es zu verhindern, dass Insolvenzen nahen. Dafür ist das ein geeignetes Mittel.“ Betroffene Vereine können über die Mail-Adresse Vereinsnotfall@lsb.nrw ihren Bedarf anmelden.

(ako/dpa)