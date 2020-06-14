  1. Sport
BBL-Finalturnier: Ulm gewinnt auch letztes Gruppenspiel

Köln Ratiopharm Ulm hat beim Finalturnier der Basketball Bundesliga (BBL) in München auch sein viertes und letztes Vorrundenspiel gewonnen. Am Abend treffen noch Titelverteidiger Bayern München und die EWE Baskets Oldenburg aufeinander.

In der sportlich bedeutungslosen Partie gegen die BG Göttingen setzte sich die Mannschaft von Trainer Jaka Lakovic mit 89:66 (39:33) durch und schloss die Gruppe A mit weißer Weste ab. Der Gegner der Ulmer im Play-off-Viertelfinale wird am Montag am letzten Spieltag der Parallelgruppe ermittelt.

Bester Werfer der Ulmer war Thomas Klepeisz mit 16 Punkten. Aufseiten der Göttinger, die bereits vor der Partie als Gruppenvierter festgestanden hatten und im Viertelfinale ein hartes Los erwarten, war Alex Ruoff mit 18 Zählern der Topscorer.
Titelverteidiger Bayern München und die EWE Baskets Oldenburg spielen am Sonntagabend (19.00 Uhr/MagentaSport) im direkten Duell Rang zwei aus. Der Sieger dieser Partie geht im Play-off-Viertelfinale Alba Berlin und den MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg aus dem Weg, die in Gruppe B bis dato ohne Niederlage sind und damit vor ihrem Aufeinandertreffen am Montag ihre Rolle als Mitfavoriten untermauerten.

