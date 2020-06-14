BBL-Finalturnier : Ulm gewinnt auch letztes Gruppenspiel

Köln Ratiopharm Ulm hat beim Finalturnier der Basketball Bundesliga (BBL) in München auch sein viertes und letztes Vorrundenspiel gewonnen. Am Abend treffen noch Titelverteidiger Bayern München und die EWE Baskets Oldenburg aufeinander.

In der sportlich bedeutungslosen Partie gegen die BG Göttingen setzte sich die Mannschaft von Trainer Jaka Lakovic mit 89:66 (39:33) durch und schloss die Gruppe A mit weißer Weste ab. Der Gegner der Ulmer im Play-off-Viertelfinale wird am Montag am letzten Spieltag der Parallelgruppe ermittelt.