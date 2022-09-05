  1. Sport
  2. Basketball
  3. Basketball-EM

Basketball-EM 2022 im Live-Ticker: Protest abgewiesen – Deutschlands Sieg gegen Litauen bleibt​

Basketball-EM im Liveblog : Protest abgewiesen – Deutschlands Sieg gegen Litauen bleibt

Basketball-EM 2022 Kader: Die deutschen Spieler im Überblick
14 Bilder Das ist der deutsche EM-Kader Foto: dpa/Hauke-Christian Dittrich

Liveblog Düsseldorf Die deutschen Basketballer stehen im EM-Achtelfinale. Der dafür nötige dritte Sieg im dritten Spiel stand allerdings auf der Kippe: Litauen legte Protest ein, weil ein Freiwurf nicht ausgeführt wurde - ohne Erfolg. In unserem Liveblog bekommen Sie alle Infos rund um das Turnier.

  • 9/5/22 5:15 AM
  • 9/4/22 8:47 PM
  • 9/4/22 8:32 PM
  • 9/4/22 6:12 PM
  • 9/4/22 4:22 PM
  • 9/4/22 4:14 PM
  • 9/4/22 3:57 PM
  • 9/4/22 7:41 AM
  • 9/4/22 7:26 AM
  • 9/4/22 7:25 AM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software
(RP)