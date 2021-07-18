Unwetter-Katastrophe : Bob- und Rodelbahn Königssee zerstört - Sportler geschockt

Königssee Die traditionsreiche Bob- und Rodelbahn am Königssee ist durch das schwere Unwetter zerstört worden. Im Winter können daher keine Wettkämpfe stattfinden. Der Schaden geht wohl in die Millionen.

Die Bob- und Rodelbahn am Königssee ist durch das schwere Unwetter in der Nacht zerstört worden. Thomas Schwab, Generalsekretär des Bob- und Schlittenverbandes für Deutschland (BSD), sagte der Deutschen Presse-Agentur am Sonntag, der Schaden gehe in die Millionen. „An einen Bahnbetrieb in diesem Winter ist nicht zu denken. Wir hoffen, dass wir die Bahn bis Oktober 2022 wieder hinbekommen“, sagte Schwab. Der Zugang sei derzeit beschwerlich, für die Aufräumungsarbeiten schweres Gerät vonnöten.