European Championships 2018 in Glasgow: Deutschland-Achter fährt zur Goldmedaille

Deutschland-Achter fährt zur Goldmedaille

Die Besetzung des Deutschland-Achters jubelt mit ihrer Goldmedaille nach dem EM-Rennen in Glasgow.

Das deutsche Vorzeige-Boot hat den EM-Titel zum sechsten Mal in Folge gewonnen.

Johannes Weissenfeld, Felix Wimberger, Maximilian Planer, Torben Johannesen, Jakob Schneider, Malte Jakschik, Richard Schmidt, Hannes Ocik und Martin Sauer sind nach dem Sieg erstmal erschöpft.

Die Deutschen gewannen mit einer Bootslänge Vorsprung vor den Niederlanden.