11. Mai 2020 um 21:17 Uhr
Kann Backen Hobby sein?
:
Profis verwenden Zahnseide beim Tortenbacken
Düsseldorf Es soll ja Leute geben, die zur Backmischung greifen. Diese beiden jungen Frauen nicht!
Von Martha Fechner und Carlotta Piest, 8a, Theodor-Fliedner-Gymnasium
Backen ist ein neues Trend-Hobby. Auch im Internet findet man immer häufiger Videos mit Anleitung. Vielen Leuten macht es Spaß zu backen: alleine oder mit der besten Freundin, als große Gruppe oder an Geburtstagen. Aber ist Backen ein Hobby?
Meine beste Freundin und ich sind beide dreizehn Jahre alt und wir sehen es als unser Lieblingshobby an. Wenn wir backen, dauert es manchmal über sechs Stunden. Dann ist die Torte oft zwei oder drei Stockwerke hoch, mit Fondant ummantelt und anderen leckeren Sachen verziert. Ob Taufe, Silvester oder Geburtstag, man findet immer einen passenden Anlass. Es macht uns immer wieder Spaß, neue Rezepte auszuprobieren und Motive auszudenken. Für den Geburtstag meines Opas haben wir zum Beispiel eine Weltkugel gebacken, für einen Jäger ein Wildschwein und für meinen kleinen Bruder das Gesicht von Harry Potter. Zu Silvester haben wir fast sieben Stunden für eine riesige 2018 gebraucht, die aus vier verschiedenen Kuchenmischungen bestand.
Daran sieht man, dass Backen ein ziemlich zeitaufwendiges Hobby ist und man viel Geduld und Konzentration braucht, damit einem kein Fehler unterläuft. Außerdem schmeckt das Ergebnis auch immer sehr gut und Spaß macht dieser Aufwand alle Male. Natürlich ist Backen ein Hobby!
Es ist wirklich zu empfehlen, sich die Zeit zu nehmen und einfach loszubacken und wenn es einmal nicht ganz so gut gelingt, geht es am Ende doch eigentlich nur um den Spaß, anderen eine Freude zu bereiten.