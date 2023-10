Terrorismusexperte Peter R. Neumann Wie lassen sich 150 Geiseln aus Gaza befreien, Herr Neumann?

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. The militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack on Israel at daybreak Saturday, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations, killing hundreds and taking captives. Palestinian health officials reported hundreds of deaths from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

Foto: AP/Fatima Shbair