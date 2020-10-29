29. Oktober 2020 um 17:06 Uhr
Brexit-Handelsvertrag
:
Zaghafte Fortschritte – Gespräche gehen weiter
Michel Barnier (Mitte), der Chefunterhändler der EU für den Brexit, auf dem Weg zur Fortsetzung der Gespräche um eine Handelsabkommen.
Foto: dpa/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Brüssel/London Die Verhandlungen um einen Handelspakt zwischen Großbritannien und der EU kommen immer wieder ins Stocken, ein Durchbruch ist kaum absehbar. Dennoch gibt es erste Annäherungen.
In den Gesprächen über einen EU-Handelspakt mit Großbritannien gibt es nach Angaben aus Verhandlungskreisen zaghafte Fortschritte. Doch fehle weiter ein Durchbruch bei den wichtigsten Themen, hieß es am Donnerstag. Die Unterhändler reisten von London nach Brüssel, wo die Verhandlungen bis mindestens Sonntag fortgesetzt werden sollen.
Es geht um ein Freihandelsabkommen ab 2021, also für die Zeit nach der
Brexit-Übergangsphase. Der Vertrag soll Zölle abwenden und Handelshemmnisse mindern, wenn Großbritannien zum Jahreswechsel aus dem EU-Binnenmarkt und der Zollunion austritt. Die britische Regierung hatte die Verhandlungen zeitweise für beendet erklärt, war dann aber vergangene Woche an den Verhandlungstisch zurückgekehrt. Die Zeit ist nun extrem kurz, weil der Text noch ratifiziert werden müsste.
In den Verhandlungen besonders umstritten waren stets drei Punkte: die EU-Forderung nach gleichen Umwelt-, Sozial- und Beihilferegeln, um unfairen Wettbewerb zu verhindern; Schlichtungsregeln für mögliche Vertragsverstöße; und der Zugang von EU-Fischern zu britischen Gewässern. Beim Punkt Fischerei hatte lange vor allem
Frankreich vehement unveränderte Fangrechte verlangt. Zuletzt hatte Paris seine Haltung aber gelockert, wie mit den Verhandlungen vertraute Personen Ende der Woche bestätigten.