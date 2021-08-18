Newsblog zu Afghanistan : Erste Maschine mit Evakuierten in Frankfurt gelandet

  1. Politik
Liveblog Afghanistan: Erste Maschine mit Evakuierten ist in Frankfurt gelandet

Taliban nehmen Macht ein in Afghanistan: Chaos am Flughafen in Kabul
10 Bilder Chaos am Flughafen in Kabul Foto: AFP/-

Liveblog Am frühen Mittwochmorgen sind die ersten von der Bundeswehr aus Kabul evakuierten Menschen auf deutschem Boden angekommen. Und: NRW-Flüchtlingsminister Stamp fordert eine internationale Konferenz zur Verteilung von Flüchtlingen. In unserem Liveblog halten wir Sie auf dem Laufenden.

(zim/juju/felt/lha/jco/dpa/afp/ap/rtr)