Newsblog zu Afghanistan : Deutscher auf dem Weg zum Kabuler Flughafen angeschossen

Liveblog Afghanistan - Deutscher auf dem Weg zum Kabuler Flughafen angeschossen

Deutscher auf dem Weg zum Kabuler Flughafen angeschossen

Taliban nehmen Macht ein in Afghanistan: Chaos am Flughafen in Kabul
Liveblog Ein Deutscher hat auf dem Weg zur Evakuierung am Kabuler Flughafen eine Schusswunde erlitten. Und: Die afghanische Generaldirektion Sport hat den Tod eines jungen Fußball-Nationalspielers beim Sturz von einem US-Flugzeug bestätigt. In unserem Liveblog halten wir Sie auf dem Laufenden.

(zim/juju/felt/lha/jco/dpa/afp/ap/rtr)