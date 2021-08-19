  1. Politik
  2. EU-Politik

Liveblog Afghanistan: Bundeswehrflieger bringt weitere 200 Menschen in Sicherheit

Newsblog zu Afghanistan : Bundeswehrflieger bringt weitere 200 Menschen in Sicherheit

Taliban nehmen Macht ein in Afghanistan: Chaos am Flughafen in Kabul
10 Bilder Chaos am Flughafen in Kabul Foto: AFP/-

Liveblog In der Nacht zu Donnerstag ist ein weiterer Luftwaffenairbus von Afghanistan aus in Richtung Taschkent abgehoben. An Bord waren über 200 Personen. Die Flüge sollen fortgesetzt werden. Bislang hat die Luftwaffe 900 Menschen in Sicherheit gebracht. In unserem Liveblog halten wir Sie auf dem Laufenden.

  • 8/19/21 4:31 AM
  • 8/19/21 3:59 AM
  • 8/18/21 11:12 PM
  • 8/18/21 10:16 PM
  • 8/18/21 7:31 PM
  • 8/18/21 6:28 PM
  • 8/18/21 5:28 PM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software

Hier geht es zur Bilderstrecke: Chaos am Flughafen in Kabul

(zim/juju/felt/lha/jco/dpa/afp/ap/rtr)