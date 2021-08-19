19. August 2021 um 06:34 Uhr
Newsblog zu Afghanistan
:
Bundeswehrflieger bringt weitere 200 Menschen in Sicherheit
Liveblog In der Nacht zu Donnerstag ist ein weiterer Luftwaffenairbus von Afghanistan aus in Richtung Taschkent abgehoben. An Bord waren über 200 Personen. Die Flüge sollen fortgesetzt werden. Bislang hat die Luftwaffe 900 Menschen in Sicherheit gebracht. In unserem Liveblog halten wir Sie auf dem Laufenden.
